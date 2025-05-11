Wildfire activity increases in Ontario’s northeast, northwest regions

A controlled burn initiated by Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services near Wabaseemoong Independent Nations in April 2025. (Ministry of Natural Resources/Ontario Forest Fires/X)

Ontario’s northeast and northwest regions saw several new wildfires Saturday, with crews responding to multiple blazes as fire hazards remain elevated. The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) reported two new fires in the northeast and three in the northwest by the evening of May 10, while a larger fire near Wabaseemoong continues to challenge suppression efforts.

Northeast region

Two new wildland fires were confirmed by the MNR on Saturday, according to their daily forest fire update bulletin.

North Bay 2, a 0.1-hectare fire, was reported west of Little Lakes Road and north of Highway 17 – approximately one kilometre west of the area’s hospital. One fire ranger crew, alongside local firefighters, responded with aerial support from two Twin Otter waterbombers and a lead birddog aircraft.

Twin Otter water bomber An undated photo Twin Otter water bomber aircraft during an active fire surpression operation. (Ministry of Natural Resources/Ontario Forest Fires/X)

The fire was listed as under control by Sunday morning – however, water bombers remain on standby at Jack Garland Airport should the situation re-escalate.

North Bay 2 - Helicopter A helicopter near the North Bay 2 fire on May 10, 2025. (Daniel Lamoureux/North Bay Crime Beat/Facebook)

A second fire, Haliburton 2, also measuring 0.1 hectares, was discovered two kilometres west of Morrison’s Landing, south of the Severn River. One FireRanger crew was deployed, and the fire was later reported under control as of Sunday.

The fire hazard in the northeast region remains moderate to high according to Saturday’s update.

Northwest region

Three new fires were reported in the northwest region on Saturday, bringing the total number of active fires in the region to four.

Kenora 15, a 0.1-hectare fire on the west side of Lake Lulu, 500 metres east of Ostersund Road. This fire has since been extinguished.

Thunder Bay 4, a 0.3-hectare fire half a kilometre north of Badwater Lake and six kilometres southwest of Armstrong – the blaze was still not under control as of Sunday morning.

Thunder Bay 5, a 0.1-hectare fire approximately seven kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, is listed as under control.

The wildland fire hazard is high across most of the northwest, with moderate conditions in parts of Thunder Bay and Greenstone.

Fire of note: Kenora 14

After remapping, Kenora 14 has grown to 1,027 hectares, with the northeast and eastern perimeters expanding. Minimal growth has been observed toward the community of Wabaseemoong, where favourable south winds have helped limit the fire’s advance and improve air quality.

CL-415 waterbomber A CL-415 waterbomber in flight. (Ministry of Natural Resources/Ontario Forest Fires/X)

Air attack efforts had continued Friday, reducing fire intensity near the community. Eleven fire ranger crews are currently assigned, with three more on route. Four helicopters are on-site, with three additional aircraft expected Sunday.

Smoke from Kenora 14 may continue to affect parts of the Kenora sector.

Kenora 14 - smoke Smoke rising from Kenora 14 file on May 9, 2025. (Ministry of Natural Resources/Ontario Forest Fires/X)

Public advisory

The MNR urges extreme caution with outdoor burning.

For real-time fire hazard conditions, consult the MNR’s interactive forest fire map.