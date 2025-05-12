2 men wanted after anti-Muslim slurs were ‘etched’ into parked car in Etobicoke

Police are searching for two men, one of whom was armed with a sledgehammer, after they say anti-Muslim slurs were “etched” into a parked vehicle outside a home in Etobicoke last month. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are searching for two men, one of whom was armed with a sledgehammer, after they say that anti-Muslim slurs were “etched” into a parked vehicle outside a home in Etobicoke last month.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue West and Martin Grove Road at around 3:35 a.m. on April 26.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle was parked in the driveway and was vandalized by two suspects. Police say that the suspects were captured on the vehicle’s video camera. The damage included paint and anti-Muslim slurs etched into the vehicle, police say.

Police are searching for two men in connection with the incident, including one who was allegedly armed with a sledgehammer.

Investigators say the first suspect wore a baseball hat, surgical mask, a dark-coloured jacket boots and gloves, while another—a man with a moustache—wore sunglasses, a dark-coloured hoodie with the hood up, a red or orange coloured jacket light-coloured pants, running shoes and gloves.

Officers say they are also searching for a suspect vehicle, described as an older, dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Suspect vehicle Police released an image of what they believe to be the suspect vehicle, described as an older Jeep Grand Cherokee. (Toronto Police Service)

Images of the suspects have been released.

Police are investigating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.