Sailboat sinking in west-end Toronto marina

A sailboat docked at Humber Bay takes on water on May 12, 2025.

Toronto police are investigating after a sailboat started sinking in a west-end marina Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Humber Bay Park Road West just before 7 a.m.

Video from the scene shows that the docked sailboat is almost entirely submerged.

Police say they’ve received no reports that anyone is on board the boat.

It’s unclear what caused the boat to take on water.

More details to come.