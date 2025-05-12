Temperature could reach a summer-like 23 C in Toronto today

The Toronto skyline is shown in the picture. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Summer-like weather is on tap for Toronto as the week gets started but there is the potential for rain later this week.

Environment Canada calls for cloud cover, humidity and high chance of showers during the week.

Monday is expected to see sunny conditions and a high of 23 C, which will be short-lived as the cloud cover builds and the temperature drops to a low of 11 C during the night.

Tuesday will bring overcast skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers seeing a high of 19 C during the day. During the night, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 13 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers, the weather agency says.

Wednesday will see an overcast sky with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C, dipping to a low of 13 overnight.

A mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of showers is in the forecast for Thursday, potentially rolling into the night as the temperature drops to a low of 13 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Friday will see a daytime high of 24 C and a mix of sun and clouds, with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures are expected to go as low as 13 C during the night, accompanied by cloudy periods.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C during the day, dipping to a low 9 C during the night.

The typical daytime high at this time of year is 19 C.