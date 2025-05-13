Arrest made in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing in Mississauga: police source

Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation in Mississauga on May 10.

A 30-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with an ‘unprovoked’ stabbing in Mississauga that investigators now believe may have been hate-motivated, a police source confirms to CP24.

Police say they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Hurontario Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, a woman had just gotten off a bus when a man stabbed her without warning and ran away.

When they arrived, police said they found a woman in her 20s with life-threatening stab wounds.

Officers say the suspect and victim did not know each other.

A police source tells CP24 that a civilian stepped in to save the woman’s life at the time of the attack.

They say that incident is being investigated as potentially hate-motivated with gender considered a possible motivating factor.

The same source also says that a mental health assessment of the suspect is likely to be requested.

The suspect has been identified as John Nuthalapati by the police source.

The charge against him has not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone who may have footage from the time of the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar and CTV News Toronto’s Jermaine Wilson