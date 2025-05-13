Arrests made in stabbing near Scarborough high school

Police cruisers are shown on scene following a stabbing near Sir Wilfred Laurier Collegiate Institute on Monday afternoon.

Arrests have been made in connection with a double stabbing near a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon, police confirm.

The incident took place just before 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road, which is about 200 metres west of Sir Wilfred Laurier Collegiate Institute.

Police have previously said that the two male victims were involved in an altercation with a group of people near the intersection.

Police say that the victims, who are both students at Sir Wilfred Laurier Collegiate Institute, were later taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday morning police confirmed that arrests have since been made in connection with the stabbing, however they did not say how many individuals were taken into custody and what charges they are facing.

Investigators previously said that they were looking for multiple teenage suspects who were seen fleeing the scene.

Police say that they will be issuing a news release with further details about the arrests today.