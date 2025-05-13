Man arrested in connection with swimming pool sex assault in Richmond Hill

Milan Horvath, 20, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with sexual assault. York Regional Police have released his image as they believe there may be more victims. (YRP photo)

A 20-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly inappropriately touching a victim at a local public pool.

The incident happened on April 5 at the Bayview Hill Community Centre and Pool near Spadina and Weldrick roads, just south of Major Mackenzie Drive East.

York Regional Police said it occured when the victim swam by.

On Tuesday, police announced that Milan Horvath, 20, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with sexual assault.

His arrest comes one week after police released images of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

Police say that Horvath was identified as a result of that public appeal, adding that they “believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging them to come forward.”

This investigation is ongoing.