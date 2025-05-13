Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Ajax

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police say a man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a concrete wall in Ajax Monday night.

Officers were called to the scene on Kerrison Drive East, near Kingston Road East and Harwood Avenue North, at 9:50 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision, police said in a news release.

The 49-year-old driver was on private property at that time when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a concreate barrier wall, police said. He was taken to hospital were he was pronounced deceased.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

“Members of the DRPS - Collision Investigation Unit, attended the scene to conduct an investigation. The private property was closed for several hours while evidence was collected,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.