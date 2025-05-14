Last chance to use TTC tokens and tickets fast approaching

Time is running out to use TTC tokens, tickets and day passes before they’re phased out for good.

The so-called legacy fares will no longer be accepted as of June 1, as the transit agency leans into more modern methods of payment, like PRESTO, debit and credit cards, and Apple Pay.

The deadline was originally slated for Dec. 31, 2024, but the timeline was pushed back at a TTC board meeting to give customers more time to use the fares, as refunds, exchanges or credits are not being offered.

The TTC has said that the number of customers who use TTC tokens, tickets and day passes is “extremely low” with less than one per cent paying with legacy fares.

“The TTC has been working to modernize fare payment across the system and looking for ways to save lost revenue through fare evasion,” the TTC said in a post on its website.

TTC tokens have been around since 1954, but the transit agency stopped selling them, as well as tickets and day passes, at stations in 2019.

Customers can still use cash to access the TTC at station fare boxes, and on buses and streetcars.