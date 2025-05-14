Most Toronto sports teams host home games tonight, so the TTC is adding to its service

It’s a big night for Toronto sports fans heading to a game in the city, so the TTC is expanding its service on Wednesday night in response.

Not only are the Leafs facing off the Florida Panthers in a nail-biting Game 5 at the Scotiabank Arena, but the Jays take on the Tampa Bay Rays at the Rogers Centre and the Toronto FC square up against Cincinnati FC at the BMO Field—with all games starting anywhere from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

In a release on Wednesday, the transit commission said it will run extra subway trains along Line 1 and add more staff at Union Station to help and answer questions from customers, as well as manage the influx of crowds.

Those relying on a streetcar or bus can use the 510 Spadina, 19 Bay, 114 Queens Quay East and 121 Esplanade-River routes to get to the Jays of Leafs games.

The TTC says it will have additional service along Line 2, noting Toronto FC fans can hop off Dufferin Station to take the 29 Dufferin bus south to Exhibition.

“The TTC anticipates a high volume of fans in the downtown core tonight and advises customers that some streets may be closed, resulting in potential route diversions,” the release reads.

The TTC reminds subway service from Sheppard-Yonge and College stations will last until midnight, as the transit agency stalls its scheduled track work so fans can make it home. Though subway service will end, shuttle buses will drop off commuters at all impacted stations along the route.