Driver dead after tanker-truck carrying ‘dangerous goods’ rolls over on Highway 401

A driver is dead after a tractor trailer carrying “dangerous goods” rolled over in the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga, provincial police say.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. and has resulted in significant traffic delays along the highway.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed to CP24 the express lanes are closed from Mississauga Road to Winston Churchill Boulevard in both directions, after the vehicle appeared to collide into a concrete wall.

The circumstances leading up to the rollover remain unclear at this time.

Drivers going through the area may want to consider alternate routes at this time, CP24’s traffic specialist Lisa Morales says.

“Collector lanes are still accessible but I would advise you against travelling in this vicinity as it is only going to get busier throughout the day and throughout the afternoon drive,” Morales says, adding drivers could take Derry and Britannia roads or the 407 as alternatives in the meantime.

“All express lanes on the westbound 401 are closed essentially west of here at Hurontario. They do not want any further vehicles travelling to this area due to the investigation and cleanup.”

Schmidt says to expect that closure on the eastbound express lanes to last for several hours. He suggested that the length of the westbound closure will depend on “the situation with the dangerous goods.”

“The fire department is working on assessing what kind of perimeter we need to establish to keep it safe, there are some dangerous goods, chemicals in there, that we need to be cautious about,” Schmidt told CP24 in an interview Thursday morning.

Schmidt could not confirm what sort of chemicals were being transported in the truck.

The Ministry of Transportation’s office confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the rollover.