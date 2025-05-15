Man, 78, charged after allegedly sexually assaulting girl repeatedly at Brampton park

A 78-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl three separate times at a park in Brampton and police say there could be additional victims. (Peel Regional Police)

A 78-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl three separate times at a park in Brampton and police say there could be additional victims.

Peel Regional Police say the incidents allegedly occurred at the Giffen Family Park, near Bramalea and Larkspur roads, earlier in May.

The victim, police say, was under the age of 12.

Officers charged Harmohinder Singh on May 8 with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.