Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Kensington Market in 24-hour period

Shots were fired at a business in Kensington Market early Thursday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired at a store in Kensington Market, the second shooting incident in the area in a little more than 24 hours.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Baldwin Street at around 1 a.m. after a store was shot at.

The previous night, at around 12:19 a.m., shots were discharged in the same area, near Kensington Avenue and Baldwin Street, and officers located evidence of gunfire.

In that incident, police said, an empty store was damaged.

No injuries were reported in either case.

Police have not said if they believe the two shootings are linked.