Toronto man wanted after allegedly assaulting someone in car, refusing to let them out

Toronto police are searching for a 24-year-old man who they say assaulted someone and refused to let them out their car while driving in North York last month.

Officials say the incident happened sometime in April in the area of St. Dennis Drive and Linkwood Lane.

Officers say the victim and accused were talking inside of a car before he allegedly got angry and assaulted them. Police tell CTV News Toronto they knew each other, but did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

Police say it took some time for the accused to let the victim out of the vehicle, despite the victim’s demands.

Officers are searching for Toronto resident, Tomas Melko, who is wanted on assault, forcible confinement and failure to comply with release order charges. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police describe Melko as five-foot-10 with a medium build and short brown hair.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.