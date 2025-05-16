85 arrests, firearm seized in northern Ont. offender compliance operation

Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service say too many offenders in the community are failing to comply with release conditions and often end up reoffending.

Two recent targeted enforcement operations in northern Ontario resulted in the execution of 85 arrest warrants, new bail violation charges and the seizure of a gun.

Gun seized by James Bay Ontario Provincial Police Gun believed to be involved in Moosonee shooting seized by James Bay Ontario Provincial Police. May 7, 2025 (OPP)

The first five-day blitz happened in Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst from April 20-25, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday.

The second happened in Moosonee and Moose Factory from May 5-10.

“Officers also conducted multiple compliance checks, reinforcing public safety efforts and ensuring adherence to court-imposed conditions,” OPP said.

“A notable success during the initiative included the seizure of a firearm on Niskaway Road in Moose Factory on May 7. The recovery is connected to a recent firearms incident that took place in Moosonee.”

A 47-year-old Timmins resident faces 14 criminal charges in connection with the April 12 incident where a Bert Trapper Drive home was shot at.

“The success of the James Bay warrant initiative was made possible through the collaboration of the emergency response team (ERT), the North Bay offender management and apprehension program (OMAP) coordinator and frontline officers from the North Bay and James Bay Clusters,” OPP said.

“The initiative also benefited from the valued support of our policing partners at the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) in Moose Factory and Constance Lake.”