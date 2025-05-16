Fake Viagra found at another convenience store in Ontario, Health Canada says

Health Canada has seized more counterfeit Viagra from a convenience store in Ontario, but this time, it was discovered in Pickering, Ont. (Health Canada)

Health Canada has seized more counterfeit Viagra from a convenience store in Ontario, but this time, it was discovered in Pickering, Ont.

In a release issued on Friday, the federal agency said it seized the fraudulent products from Pacific Fresh Food Market, located on Kingston Road. The counterfeit tablets have an expiry date of March 2025, and have been confirmed to be fake by the company manufacturer.

These fraudulent tablets are made to look like the real products, Health Canada says, but are not at all the same as they have not been properly assessed and could contain dangerous contaminants or a higher dosage than advertised.

“Like the authentic version, the counterfeit Viagra is labelled to contain the prescription drug sildenafil. Sildenafil should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional,” Health Canada says, adding it should also not be taken by those with heart problems or taken with any kind of nitrate drug.

Anyone who believes they may have purchased this fake product should “immediately stop using” it and dispose of it safely. The federal agency also urges consulting with a health-care professional.

Earlier this month, Health Canada said it discovered fake Viagra at a convenience store in Toronto’s east end. In this instance, they seized two affected products purporting to contain 100 mg sildenafil tablets with March 2025 and March 2028 expiration dates.

The health agency advises purchasing prescription drugs from a licenced pharmacy in order to guarantee their authenticity, and that they should only be taken under the direct guidance of a health-care professional.