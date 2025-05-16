TTC adjusts 504 King streetcar route to ‘relieve’ downtown congestion

The TTC is tweaking its streetcar detour plan in response to mounting delays around a major downtown intersection closure.

In an updated news release issued Friday, officials said the 504 and 304 King streetcars will now divert via Shaw Street instead of Spadina Avenue, starting Friday. The change is part of the TTC‘s efforts to provide “the best service possible” during the temporary closure of the King Street and Church Street intersection, which began earlier this month and will remain for the next two months.

“This will relieve some of the congestion associated with left turns in the central downtown area,” the TTC said. ”504/304 King streetcars will now divert both ways along Shaw Street instead of Spadina Avenue."

The 503 Kingston Rd. streetcar will continue to divert via on Spadina and Queen, operating to and from Dufferin Loop.

All other service changes introduced last weekend will remain in effect for now.

“The TTC continues to monitor traffic conditions and service performance in real time and could make further changes as needed,“ they wrote.

Signage and stop pole notices along the affected routes will be updated over the coming days as new materials are printed and installed.

Full diversion maps and real-time service updates are available online.