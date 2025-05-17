Man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital after alleged shooting near King West

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police are investigating after a man arrived at a local Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

In a post to social media, officials say they believe the shooting happened near Adelaide Street and Portland Street.

They confirm the man allegedly showed up on his own but have not released any details on a possible suspect at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to come forward and contact investigators.