3 children dead, 19-year-old arrested after alleged impaired crash on Hwy. 401

19-year-old charged after a fatal collision involving several children on Sunday May 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police are investigating after a fatal crash killed three children in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.

In a post to social media, officers say a vehicle struck a stopped car carrying six occupants shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the eastbound Renforth Drive off-ramp.

Two children were pronounced dead at the scene. A third child was rushed to hospital and later died from their injuries. A fourth child and two adults were also taken to hospital.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, police say all occupants ranged in age from 30-years-old to five or six-years-old.

The driver of the other vehicle, who police identified as a 19-year-old man, was arrested on scene. Police say he faces impaired driving-related charges.

Renforth Drive remains closed in the area as the investigation continues, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.