Here’s a week three recap of the junior hockey sexual assault trial

Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod and Alex Formenton arriving at the London court house on April 24, 2025. (Source: Pool)

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

Week three in the sexual assault trial of five former junior hockey players started with a jury, and ended without one.

On Thursday, Justice Maria Carroccia told the jury, “There are some things I need to discuss with the lawyers this afternoon, so I’m not going to keep you hanging around. So good news for you, you get the afternoon off.. so I’ll ask you to come back tomorrow morning.”

On Friday morning, the jury was discharged and the decision was made to continue as a judge-alone trial.

Earlier in the week, E.M., the complainant in the case wrapped up her testimony after being questioned by the fifth and final defence attorney.

When Julianna Greenspan, counsel for Cal Foote, questioned E.M. about a Foote doing the naked splits over her face, she suggested he was wearing shorts when it happened.

E.M. disagreed and said, ““I think I can clearly remember having a penis in my face when someone is doing the splits on me…,” E.M. said. “I don’t think this would have stood out as shocking to me in my mind if he did have pants or shorts on.”

The next Crown witness to take the stand was Tyler Steenbergen, a player from the 2018 Team Canada Worl Junior hockey team.

He testified about seeing a ‘naked girl’ in the room and told the court she “willingly offered” sexual activity.

The trial will resume Tuesday May, 20 at 10 a.m.

The Crown will begin its re-examination of her Wednesday morning.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.