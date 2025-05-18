Here’s a week three recap of the junior hockey sexual assault trial

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault
Week three in the sexual assault trial of five former junior hockey players started with a jury, and ended without one.
On Thursday, Justice Maria Carroccia told the jury, “There are some things I need to discuss with the lawyers this afternoon, so I’m not going to keep you hanging around. So good news for you, you get the afternoon off.. so I’ll ask you to come back tomorrow morning.”
On Friday morning, the jury was discharged and the decision was made to continue as a judge-alone trial.
Earlier in the week, E.M., the complainant in the case wrapped up her testimony after being questioned by the fifth and final defence attorney.
When Julianna Greenspan, counsel for Cal Foote, questioned E.M. about a Foote doing the naked splits over her face, she suggested he was wearing shorts when it happened.
E.M. disagreed and said, ““I think I can clearly remember having a penis in my face when someone is doing the splits on me…,” E.M. said. “I don’t think this would have stood out as shocking to me in my mind if he did have pants or shorts on.”
The next Crown witness to take the stand was Tyler Steenbergen, a player from the 2018 Team Canada Worl Junior hockey team.
He testified about seeing a ‘naked girl’ in the room and told the court she “willingly offered” sexual activity.
The trial will resume Tuesday May, 20 at 10 a.m.
The Crown will begin its re-examination of her Wednesday morning.
- Here’s a recap of week one of the trial
- Here’s a recap of week two in the trial
- Day 11: Defence suggests complainant was ‘taunting and threatening’ former junior hockey players during sexual assault trial
- Day 12: Defence’s ‘splits’ argument draws strong reaction from complainant in hockey player sexual assault cross-examination
- Day 13: ‘Guys, there’s a naked girl’: Tyler Steenbergen recounts night of alleged assault in junior hockey player sexual assault trial
- Day 14: ‘She’s the one who got naked and started begging everyone‘: Text messages read in junior hockey sexual assault trial
- Day 15: Steenbergen testifies complainant in hockey sexual assault trial ‘willingly offered’ sexual activity