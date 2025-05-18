Man shot after gun fired at vehicles near Bloor and Margueretta, police say

Toronto police investigating after a shooting at Bloor & Margueretta Street on Sunday May 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police are investigating after a suspect allegedly opened fire at vehicles near Bloor Street West and Margueretta Street early Sunday morning.

In a social media post, officers say a man showed up at a local hospital around 1 a.m. with a gunshot wound. Police say believe his injuries are “non-life-threatening.”

Officials say the shooting happened after a suspect allegedly fired several shots in the direction of moving vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact police.