Motorist charged with stunt driving on Highway 11

While conducting radar patrols Ontario Provincial Police observed a vehicle travelling 161km/h in 110km/h zone on Highway 11 in the Village of Sundridge. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)

A 24-year-old Unionville driver faces a stunt driving charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11 in Sundridge, Ont. last week.

On May 12 at about 7:45 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police officers conducting radar patrol observed a vehicle travelling at more than 160 km/h in a posted 110 km/h zone.

Police conducted a traffic stop and the motorist was charged with stunt driving.

In addition to the charge, the driver received a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle involved was impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

Under provincial law, if convicted, penalties could include a fine of $2,000 to $10,000, a licence suspension of one to three years, and up to six months in jail. The driver would also face six demerit points, higher insurance costs, and a mandatory driver improvement course – or licence cancellation.

“OPP advise anyone with an urgent traffic complaint or concerns that someone may be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol to call 911 immediately,” said the police service in a news release.

Non-emergency traffic concerns can be directed to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submitted directly to authorities online, and those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers.