Woman who fell from moving vehicle on Gardiner Expressway ‘seriously injured,’ police say

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto on September 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A woman is seriously injured after Toronto police say she allegedly fell or jumped out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning.

In a post to social media, officials say the incident happened on the westbound Gardiner Expressway near Dufferin Street just after 2 a.m.

Police say the woman was transported to hospital but is now in stable condition. They also confirm that the driver has been located.

The westbound lanes of the Gardiner were previously closed from the Spadina ramp but have since reopened.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information to come forward.