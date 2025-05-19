Man dead after shooting at North York residence

Toronto police investigate a deadly shooting at a residence in North York on May 19, 2025.

Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting at a North York residence early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Weston and Albion roads, just east of Rexdale, at approximately 5:20 a.m. for reports that a male had been shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they located a man in his 40s who was later pronounced dead.

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating.

Investigators haven’t said exactly where the shooting took place, but a large police presence was observed outside an apartment complex above a strip mall in the area.

No suspect information has been released and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.