Police identify victim of fatal shooting in North York

CP24’s Phil Perkins reports from the scene of a fatal shooting in North York that left one man dead.

A man who died in a shooting at a North York apartment early Monday morning has been identified.

Toronot police say they were called to a plaza on Weston Road, just north of Albion Road, at approximately 5:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a residential unit above one of the businesses.

The victim died at the scene.

He has now been identified as 42-year-old Lloyd Alexander Hastings, of Toronto.

Hastings is the city’s 12th murder victim of the year.

Toronto police homicide Toronto police are investigating a homicide at Weston and Albion roads on May 19, 2025.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Monday morning, Acting Det. Sgt. Munish Dhoum said police have no information to suggest there is a concern for public safety.

He added that at this time investigators continue to work the crime scene and are “in the process of collecting evidence.”

“Our forensic officers are here. Our scene is locked down. You can see there is yellow police tape all,” Dhoum said.

“I do request the public to call us if they have information in relation to this complex in relation to the shooting, or if they were here, possibly the night before… anything that they feel would be suspicious in nature."

Toronto police homicide Toronto police investigate a deadly shooting at a residence in North York on May 19, 2025.

Police would not comment on how many people were with Hastings at the time of the shooting.

They’re also not releasing any information at this point about any suspect(s) and aren’t saying who called 9-1-1.

Fatal shooting a ‘little unsettling,’ says neighbour

Some people who live nearby told CTV News Toronto that there have been problems at the plaza in the past with noise, music, and gatherings of people who come from outside the area, however it’s not clear if anything like that was underway at the time of the shooting.

“I want to find out what happened over there because we are neighbours, we are scared,” said one neighbour.

“It is a little unsettling, you never want to see these things in your neighbourhood, but it is Toronto,” added another.

“Naturally it’s an awful thing, and especially when it’s so close to your own residence,” a third person who lives in the area said.

Anone with further information is asked to contct Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Beth Macdonell