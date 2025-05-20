Cool, wet weather expected to dominate Toronto’s forecast this week

A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

Rainy weather and below-seasonal temperatures are in Toronto’s forecast for the short work week.

While Monday is looking bright and pleasant, cooler, wet weather will arrive on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and a high of 16 C on Tuesday, about four degrees cooler than the average high for this time of year.

Wednesday will see cloudy skies and rain beginning near noon, as the temperature drops down to a high of 13 C.

An even chillier daytime high of 11 C is in the forecast on Thursday and more rain is expected.

Friday will be slightly warmer, with a high of 15 C and a chance of showers.

Sunshine returns to the forecast on Saturday, which will see a high of 15 C.

Sunday and Monday will bring a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 18 C on each day respectively.