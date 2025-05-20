‘Cover up plants’, says Environment Canada, as frost advisory in effect for several parts of Ontario

People are being advised to cover up their plants as frost is expected in much of the province overnight.

On Monday evening, Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for several regions, notably southwestern Ontario and Northern Ontario.

Some of the affected areas in the GTHA are Brantford – County of Brant, Caledon, Halton Hills – Milton, and Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region.

The national weather agency said temperatures are expected to drop to near the freezing mark overnight into Tuesday morning.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas,” it said.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops, Environment Canada said.