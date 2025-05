An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A stretch of Highway 10 is closed in Caledon following a serious, multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said a tractor-trailer, cube van and pickup truck were involved in the crash, which occurred near Olde Base Line Road.

Two people were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 10 is closed between King Street and Olde Baseline Road and Olde Baseline Road is shut down from Kennedy Road North to McLaughlin Road.