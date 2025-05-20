Looking for a job this summer but can’t find one? We want to hear from you

Young Ontarians looking for a job this summer might have a hard time as the number of postings are down by about 22 per cent, according to a recent analysis.

The analysis, published by Indeed economist Brendon Bernard, found postings were also down 32 per cent for summer camp counsellor roles and other seasonal jobs, such as lifeguards (though Bernard notes it represents fading demand in general).

“Seasonal employment conditions look rough for young workers this year, continuing a trend from last summer 2024,” Bernard wrote. “The number of 15-to-24-year-olds working at the peak of the summer market in July 2024 matched the same period in 2023. But the employment rate of this age group plunged, as employment failed to keep pace with the 7.2 per cent growth in their population over the same period.”

According to Statistics Canada’s latest data on the country’s job market, 14.1 per cent of Canadians in that age bracket were unemployed last month, marking a 12.2 per cent rise compared to that same time last year. This rate increased by 1.1 percentage points for men in this age group, representing 15.4 per cent in April.

“Although employment held steady, more young men searched for work in the month, which drove the unemployment rate up for this group,” StatCan said.

The unemployment rate across Canada hit 6.9 per cent last month but was higher in Ontario at 7.8 per cent.

StatsCan also found the number of unemployed Canadians—including those who are temporarily laid-off or looking for work—rose by 2.6 per cent—39,000 people—in April. That number is now up 13.9 per cent—189,000 people—since April 2024.

“It doesn’t take an archeological dig to realize this is a weak report. Labour market slack is building and wages gains have slowed to a three-year low,” BMO chief economist Doug Porter said in a note to clients on May 9, soon after StatCan published its findings. “This is the first major data reading for April, and it shows that tariffs are already taking a material bite out of the economy.”

