Video shows tractor-trailer fire that caused full rush hour closure of EB Hwy. 401 in Oshawa

Police say the fire started after the vehicle slammed into a concrete wall in Oshawa Tuesday morning.

One eastbound lane has reopened after a tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames on Highway 401 in Oshawa Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck hit a concrete wall in the eastbound lanes near Ritson Road. All eastbound traffic was stopped for several hours before one lane reopened at 10 a.m.

Highway 401 crash A tractor-trailer that crashed on Highway 401 in Oshawa is seen on May 20, 2025.

No injuries were reported.

Video of the crash submitted to CTV News Toronto showed the trailer was fully engulfed in flames as traffic cautiously passed by.

Images from the scene after the fire was extinguished show the vehicle was badly damaged and burned in the crash. A cleanup is underway and police are investigating.

Police say the two other eastbound lanes remain closed.

The cause of the crash is unclear. Police said the trailer was carrying aluminum beer cans.