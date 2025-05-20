Overnight DVP closures in effect this week for bridge rehabilitation

A portion of the Don Valley Parkway is seen. (CTV News Toronto)

Closures on the Don Valley Parkway this week could cause headaches for early-morning commuters and late-night drivers.

Starting tonight at 11 p.m., the northbound lanes of the Toronto highway will be reduced to one lane at Gerrard Street before they reopen at 5 a.m. the following morning.

The nightly lane closures extend until Friday as crews complete painting work as part of the Gerrard Street East bridge.

The Dundas Street and Queen Street on-ramps top the DVP will also be closed during that time.

In addition to the job at the Gerrard Street bridge, crews will also be at the Eastern/Adelaide bridges completing rehabilitation work on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The southbound DVP off-ramp to Richmond Street will be closed tonight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound traffic between Dundas Street and south of Eastern Avenue will also be reduced to two lanes.

On Wednesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., the northbound DVP on-ramp from Eastern Avenue will be closed and the southbound lanes on the highway will be reduced to two between Dundas and Eastern. Northbound lanes will also be reduced to two between Eastern and Queen.

Thursday night will see closures during the same time at the northbound DVP on-ramp from Eastern. The northbound DVP lanes from Eastern and Queen will also be reduced.