Pedestrian struck by vehicle in hit-and-run in Leslieville suffers critical injuries: police

One man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end, police say.

It happened near Queen Street and Jones Avenue in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood shortly before midnight on Monday.

Police said the victim was crossing the street when a driver attempted to turn onto Queen Street from Jones Avenue, striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle or the driver.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash camera video of the area from the time of the collision to contact police.