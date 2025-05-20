Tractor-trailer fire shuts down portion of Highway 401 in Oshawa

A section of Highway 401 in Oshawa is closed after a tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the truck hit a concrete wall in the eastbound lanes near Ritson Road.
No injuries were reported, but police say eastbound traffic is blocked at the exit.
Images from the scene show the vehicle was badly damaged and burned in the crash. A cleanup is underway and police are investigating.
Police say one eastbound lane is expected to reopen shortly.
The cause of the crash is unclear.
