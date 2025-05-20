Video shows moment pedestrian struck in Leslieville hit-and-run

Police are encouraging the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Leslieville to turn themselves in. Allison Hurst reports.

New video shows the moment a man was hit by a car while crossing a street in Toronto’s east end.

It happened near Queen Street and Jones Avenue in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood shortly before midnight on Monday.

Surveillance footage obtained by CTV News Toronto from a nearby business shows the victim crossing Queen Street in the crosswalk when what looks like a white-coloured sedan turns left onto Queen from Jones Avenue, striking the pedestrian.

Toronto police say the vehicle that struck the man did not remain on scene.

No description of the suspect vehicle or the driver has been provided by police, but investigators are urging the person responsible to turn themselves in.

“This is such a horrible thing to have happened and for you drive away from somebody who has sustained horrible injuries, we would ask that you turn yourself in,” Const. Cindy Chung told CP24 on Tuesday.

The pedestrian, who police said is a man in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash camera video of the area from the time of the collision to contact police.