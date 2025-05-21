Three people hospitalized after fire at commercial building in Toronto’s east end

Toronto Fire is on the scene of a two-alarm blaze near Pape and Mortimer avenues.

Three people were taken to hospital early Wednesday morning following a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in the city’s east end.

The fire broke out at around 5:18 a.m. at a building on Pape Avenue, near Mortimer Avenue.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that people had already evacuated the building, which was engulfed in flames, when crews first arrived.

The fire was knocked down at around 5:30 a.m. but crews remain on scene.

According to police, three people were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation following the incident.