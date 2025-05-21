Late night TTC Line 1 closures planned to accommodate track work

Parts of the TTC’s Line 1 will be closed during the late-night hours this week due to planned track work.

From Tuesday, May 20 until Friday, May 23, subway trains between Sheppard-Yonge and College subways stationswill be replaced with shuttle bases starting at 11 p.m. nightly until service ends at about 2 a.m.

During these times, Lawrence and Summerhill stations will also be closed.

“All other subway stations will remain open for customers to purchase PRESTO fares, tickets, and connect to surface routes,” the TTC said, adding staff will be on hand to assist customers.

Additional Wheel-Trans buses will also be operating between Sheppard-Yonge and College stations.