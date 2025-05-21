Subway service resumes on TTC’s Line 1 after being suspended for two hours

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Regular service has resumed on a portion of TTC’s Line 1 after being suspended for about two hours during Wednesday’s evening rush hour, which made for a difficult commute home for riders.

Just before 5:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to an injury on the tracks at Eglinton station, prompting the TTC to suspend service between Lawrence and St. Clair stations.

Shuttle buses were deployed to move riders.

About an hour later, the TTC announced that trains would also not be running from St. Clair to Bloor-Yonge stations.

Service returned to normal just before 7:45 p.m.