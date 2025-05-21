Toronto city council to debate proposed bylaw that limits protests around places of worship

A bylaw aimed at limiting protests near places of worship in Toronto will go before city council this week as Mayor Olivia Chow acknowledges the subject has seen “a lot of public debate recently.”

“On one hand, there are community concerns around attending places of worship and a lot of fear for their safety. On the other hand, we have to protect the Charter rights to freely assemble and expression,” Chow said before the council meeting on Wednesday.

Last week, Toronto’s city manager released the proposed bylaw which would establish a 20-metre “access area” around so-called “vulnerable institutions” like places of worship, faith-based schools and cultural institutions on a request-based system.

Owners of those institutions would need to apply for the access area to be established and would need to show that a protest, which “impeded” access to the property, had occurred in the previous three months. Successful applications would result in an access area being established for 180 days, which could then be renewed.

The city said it would need to spend $1.6 million for 12 bylaw officers to enforce the rules. Another $200,000 would go towards public education. Those who break the bylaw could face a fine of up to $5,000.

The city manager was asked to craft the bylaw, in consultation with the city solicitor, in Dec. 2024. Since then, a number of public consultations were held to gather input, of which Chow said thousands of residents took part.

“We must protect the fundamental rights to expression, assembly and religion, but also make communities feel safe and protected when you go to pray or worship,” Chow said.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks to reporters on May 21, 2025.

Toronto’s proposed bylaw would be similar to those in cities like Vaughan and Brampton, which both passed laws to limit demonstrations around places of worship after large-scale, and in some cases violent, protests broke out near synagogues and temples, respectively, last year.

Some councillors spoke to reporters at city hall Wednesday alongside community faith leaders ahead of the debate that’s set to go before council tomorrow.

Coun. Brad Bradford was among them and said that he, like others in attendance, believes the proposed 20-metre boundary of what have been referred to as “bubble zones” is too small an area to ensure protests don’t interfere with places of worship.

“What is proposed in front of council is totally inadequate… 20 metres is 1/5 of 100 metres. I am a bit perplexed, and I know a lot of folks here are very disappointed that that’s what was put on the table, because 20 metres is, in fact, less than you know, the right of way on many streets here in Toronto.”

Bradford and others said Toronto’s proposed bylaw should mimic the one’s in Brampton and Vaughan - which both prohibit demonstrations outside places of worship within 100 metres - while noting that current Ontario legislation makes it illegal to protest up to 150 metres outside of an abortion clinic in the province.