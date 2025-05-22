40-year-old Toronto man wanted for assault and mischief, police say

40-year-old Steven Mosquera, of Toronto is wanted for assault and mischief on Wednesday May 21, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for a man they say is wanted for an alleged assault in the city’s east end Wednesday morning.

Officials say the incident happened at around 12 a.m. in the area of Gerrard Street East and Victoria Park Avenue. It came in the wake of a dispute between the suspect and the victim that occurred several days prior on May 18, police say.

It’s alleged the suspect assaulted the victim during an argument before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect, who police identified as 40-year-old Steven Mosquera, of Toronto is wanted for assault and mischief. He’s described as five-foot-nine with a medium build and dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured sweater and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).