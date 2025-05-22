Ontario police catch 2 drivers going nearly 200km/h in Mississauga

Police say two drivers in Mississauga were caught going nearly 200 km/h on Highway 403. (X/OPP Highway Safety Division)

Two drivers, including one who was impaired, were caught speeding at nearly 200km/h Wednesday night on a highway in Mississauga, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police said both drivers were stopped on Highway 403, the first near Erin Mills Parkway and the second near Eglinton Avenue, within one hour of each other.

The first driver, who police say is 24 years old, was clocked going 191 km/h before they were pulled over. The motorist was charged with impaired driving, stunt driving, and served a 90-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impound.

The second driver, a 37 year old, was going 188 km/h and faces the same charges, except impaired driving.

The speed limit on Highway 403 is between 100 and 110 km/h.