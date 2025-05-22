Soggy, cool conditions persist in Toronto

More cold, wet weather is in the forecast on Thursday as soggy conditions continue in Toronto this week.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of just 11 C today, the coldest May 22 in nearly two decades. Today’s high is about 10 degrees cooler than the average daytime high for this time of year.

The national weather agency says the city could also see between 10 and 15 millimetres of rain today. A similar amount of rainfall is in the forecast on Friday, which will see the temperature rise to just 12 C.

The weather will improve only slightly on Saturday, which will see a high of 15 C and a 30 per cent of showers.

The temperature will inch closer to the seasonal norm on Sunday and Monday, when sunshine returns and the daytime high rises to 18 C on each day respectively.