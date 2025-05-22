3 people sentenced after 84 foreign nationals found living in ‘deplorable conditions’

A Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) marked cruiser is parked next to a RCMP Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk at the CBSA Lansdowne Port of Entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

One person has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison and two others have been given probationary sentences following a human trafficking investigation that ultimately led to the discovery of 84 foreign nationals living in “deplorable conditions” and being “exploited” by employment agencies throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, police say.

The RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency says that it began a joint investigation in 2018 after learning that foreign nationals were entering the country as visitors through major airports and were being “trafficked into employment in different lines of work, mostly in the Hamilton-Niagara Region.”

The authorities say that the victims were “exploited” by employment agencies operated by members of the group who had facilitated their entry into Canada.”

In July and September of 2019, police executed seven search warrants in Hamilton and one in Milton on connection with the investigation.

Police say that during the execution of those search officers discovered 84 foreign nationals living in “deplorable conditions,” including upwards of 25 people in a single house.

The authorities say that charges were then laid in connection with the investigation in 2021 and 2022.

The court process concluded last month and police say that three people were ultimately sentenced in connection with the investigation.

Mario Roca Morales pled guilty to three counts of human trafficking in February and was ultimately handed a eight-and-a-half year prison sentence, police say.

Miurel Bracamonte pled guilty to employing a foreign national without authorization and received a four-month conditional sentence along with an additional eight months’ probation, police say.

The final accused party, Christian Vitela, led guilty to employing foreign nationals without authorization on April 23 and received a conditional discharge with two years of probation with the condition that he not employ foreign nationals, police say.

“I am proud of the efforts of Canada Border Services Agency investigators in ensuring the rights, safety and well-being of the victims in this investigation. The charges and subsequent sentencing reflect a comprehensive investigation and our unwavering commitment to preserving the integrity of Canada’s immigration system. The CBSA and the RCMP engage in ongoing collaboration to enhance border security and ensure that individuals who violate the law are held accountable for their actions,” Abeid Morgan, the director of the CBSA’s intelligence and enforcement operations division, said in a news release.