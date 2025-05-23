Fire risk recall impacts 106,000 Audi SUVs in Canada, U.S.

2023 Q5 sports-utility vehicles sit in a long row outside an Audi dealership Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

More than 106,000 Audi SUVs are being recalled in Canada and the U.S. over a possible oil leak and fire risk that is being blamed on loose screws.

According to a recent Transport Canada notice, the recall, triggered by Volkswagen, affects 2022 to 2024 Audi Q5 models, a compact luxury SUV.

There are 16,863 impacted vehicles in Canada. A similar recall covers 89,417 Audi Q5s in the U.S.

On certain vehicles, screws from the cylinder head cover can loosen and cause engine oil to leak. That creates a fire risk if oil comes into contact with hot components.

“If smoke is noticed in the engine compartment, the vehicle should be safely parked immediately,” the U.S. notice advises. “Early engine oil leaks are difficult to detect, but in advanced cases and with a hot engine running, an unpleasant odor may be noticed and/or smoke may appear in the engine compartment if the defect condition exists.”

The U.S. notice estimates that five per cent of the vehicles have the defect. According to the automaker, customer complaints started arriving in May 2023. The Audi Q5 is built in San José Chiapa, Mexico.

Audi will notify Canadian owners by mail. Vehicles will be inspected at a dealership and screws will be replaced and tightened if needed. Volkswagen can be contacted at 1-800-822-8987.