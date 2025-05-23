MLSE boss to speak after announcing Maple Leafs’ president Shanahan’s exit

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment president Keith Pelley speaks to the media during a press conference in Toronto on Friday, May 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The head of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) will address the media Friday after announcing that the longtime president of the Toronto hockey club Brendan Shanahan was out.

In a news release issued Thursday, president and CEO Keith Pelley said MLSE would not renew Shanahan’s contract and thanked him for his 11-season tenure at the helm of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who exited the Stanley Cup playoffs in the second round on Sunday to the defending champion Florida Panthers.

“The franchise will be forever grateful for Brendan’s contributions and wish him and his family every success and happiness in the future,” Pelley wrote in a statement. MLSE owns the Toronto Maple Leafs as well as the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

Shanahan was announced as the team’s president in 2014 and led the Leafs to nine straight playoff appearances, albeit only winning two of those series.

The first win in 2023 against the Tampa Bay Lightning ended a 19-year drought, before the Leafs were eliminated by the Panthers in the second round.

The Leafs faced a similar fate in their latest post-season meeting with Florida and dropped the series in Game 7 following back-to-back home losses of 6-1 and a blown 2-0 series lead.

A Toronto native and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Shanahan has previously expressed confidence in the so-called “Core Four” of Captain Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander and Mitch Marner, all of whom were signed under his watch and accounted for more than $40 million of the team’s salary cap.

“While I am proud of the rebuild we embarked on starting 2014, ultimately I came here to help win the Stanley Cup, and we did not. There is nothing more I wanted to deliver to our fans, and my biggest regret is that we could not finish the job,” Shanahan said in a statement.

The future of the Leafs offensive line remains in question ahead of next season as both Marner and Tavares are eligible to become unrestricted free agents on July 1.

Pelley is set to speak at 1 p.m. CTV News Toronto and CP24.com will stream the event live online and on the CTV News and CP24 apps.