Toronto’s Parkside Drive speed camera toppled for 5th time, as resident says it feels like ‘déjà vu’

For the fifth time in six months, someone has decided to chop down the Parkside Drive speed camera.

The camera was reinstalled just one week ago after being toppled in mid-April. Now it’s back on the ground.

This latest incident is part of a rash of incidents that have taken place across Toronto. Last Wednesday, the city confirmed to CTV News Toronto there have been 325 vandalism reports involving its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras so far in 2025 alone.

For residents like Faraz Gholizadeh of the Safe Parkside advocacy group, the repeated destruction highlights not just frustration, but a larger failure in how the city is tackling speeding and street safety.

‘It felt like déjà vu’

“I woke up, checked Reddit—and there it was, someone had posted the camera was down again,” said Gholizadeh. “I don’t live too far from it, so I walked down and yeah, there it was again on the ground. It felt like déjà vu.”

The camera was installed near Parkside Drive and Algonquin Avenue after a deadly five-car crash killed an elderly couple in 2021. To date, the ASE camera has issued more than 66,000 tickets and generated millions in fines. But critics, like Gholizadeh argue the problem isn’t just speeding; it’s the street itself.

“Right now, the street is designed like an urban highway,” said Gholizadeh. “Until the city puts in design changes such as lane reductions that force motorists to take caution and slow down, nothing is going to change on Parkside.”

Speed camera ‘wasn’t doing the job’

Even before vandalism began, Gholizadeh says the camera wasn’t doing the job it needed to, citing that drivers would strategically cut their speed when passing the camera before speeding up again.

Parkside Drive resident Faraz Gholizadeh stands next to the automated speed enforcement device on Parkside Drive, just south of Algonquin Avenue. For the last six months, the photo radar camera on Parkside Drive has issued the most tickets to speeding drivers in the city.

“Right now, Parkside is a two-kilometre street. The speed camera is installed right at the end, so motorists speed down 90 per cent of Parkside and only slow down when they reach the camera — and then they speed up again," he said.

Residents in the area penned a letter to Mayor Olivia Chow, Councillor Gord Perks and city staff last month asking for changes to the design of the street — though Gholizadeh says he’s yet to receive a response.

“They’ve been studying Parkside for years. They have all the answers. They know what they need to do,” he said. “Why is someone’s commute time more important than someone else’s life?”

CP24 has reached out to the city for comment about the latest incident involving the Parkside Drive camera but has not yet received a response.

Barbara Gray, Toronto’s general manager of transportation services, has previously said that the city is working to make speed cameras less vulnerable to tampering by “converting more of our automated speed cameras into permanent pole-mounted cameras.”

A city spokesperson also told CP24 last week that it “condemns all acts of theft and vandalism of ASE cameras as this negatively impacts road safety and allows dangerous speeding to continue near vulnerable road users.”

Charges, if laid, could include mischief over $5,000. The city, which contracts vendors to operate and maintain the ASE system, says replacement must occur within 30 days.

This is a developing news story, more details to come...

