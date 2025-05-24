Police investigating shots fired in Etobicoke, no injuries reported

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.

In a post to social media, officials say the incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road, which also happens to be just steps away from a local high school.

Police confirm they were able to locate evidence of gunfire at the scene but note no injuries have been reported.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects may have fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

They say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to come forward.