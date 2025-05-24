Toronto Pearson Airport to run its annual overnight emergency response drill

In this file photo, people travel at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s largest airport is set to conduct a full-scale emergency exercise Saturday night, marking the 34th anniversary of its annual tradition dating back to 1991.

The drill, mandated by Transport Canada, will involve nearly 200 volunteers, first responders, airline staff and other airport partners.

In a news release issued Friday, officials say the operation will begin at approximately 11 p.m. and is expected to continue into the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do at Toronto Pearson,” said Khalil Lamrabet, the airport’s chief operating officer. “These exercises are critical to practice our preparedness and ensure we are always ready to respond when it matters most.”

Officials emphasize no flights or passenger services will be disrupted, but travellers may notice an increased presence of emergency vehicles on airport grounds.

This is a developing news story, more details to come…