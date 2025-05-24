Woman in 30s seriously injured after stabbing in Scarborough

Woman in her 30s seriously injured after being stabbed inside a Scarborough motel on Friday May 23, 2025 (Jacob Estrin/CP24 photo).

A woman in her 30s is seriously injured after she was reportedly stabbed inside a Scarborough motel late Friday night.

Officials say the incident happened near Kingston Road and Fenwood Heights shortly before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say the woman was transported to hospital by ambulance. Paramedics say her condition is believed to be “serious” but “non-life-threatening.”

Police have not provided any suspect description but they do say the investigation is ongoing.