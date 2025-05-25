26-year-old Toronto man charged with hate-motivated threats against Israeli community

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A 26-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly making threatening social media posts towards the Israeli community earlier this week.

The incident, which police are calling hate-motivated, happened between May 21 and May 24.

Investigators allege that the accused “posted several hate-motivated death threats against the Israeli community on social media.”

As a result, the Toronto police Hate Crime Unit immediately launched an investigation and arrested 26-year-old Basel Al-Sukhon on May 24.

Al-Sukhon is charged with uttering threats and indecent communications.

None of the charges have been tested in court but he is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.