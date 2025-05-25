Man in 30s hospitalized after shooting in North York

Toronto police investigating after a man was shot in North York on Saturday May 24, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 30s was shot and rushed to a trauma centre late Saturday night.

Officials say the incident happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Toronto police Officers searching for evidence after a man was shot in North on Saturday May 25, 2025 (CP24 photo).

When officers arrived, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was later transported by ambulance. Paramedics tell CP24 the man’s condition is believed to be “serious” and possibly “life-threatening.”

Police have not released any suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward as the investigation gets underway.